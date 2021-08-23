UrduPoint.com

Modi Discusses Situation In Afghanistan With Merkel - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With Merkel - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over a phone call on Monday.

"The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.  They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people," the Office of Indian Prime Minister said.

Modi and Merkel have also discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral agenda.

"They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

They emphasised commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement read.

Germany and India are among the countries which chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan after the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) took over and caused the US-backed civilian government to collapse.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Russia Narendra Modi German Angela Merkel From Government

Recent Stories

New Zealandâ€™s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealandâ€™s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

1 hour ago
 80% of Russiaâ€™s strategic nuclear arsenals have ..

80% of Russiaâ€™s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

1 hour ago
 22 more died due to coronavirus in KP

22 more died due to coronavirus in KP

39 minutes ago
 CM for gearing up crackdown against sub-standard g ..

CM for gearing up crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in vehicles

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.