Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With Merkel - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over a phone call on Monday.

"The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people," the Office of Indian Prime Minister said.

Modi and Merkel have also discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral agenda.

"They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

They emphasised commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement read.

Germany and India are among the countries which chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan after the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) took over and caused the US-backed civilian government to collapse.