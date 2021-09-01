(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Tuesday the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, the prime minister's office said.

Earlier in the day, an Indian government source told Sputnik that Modi had established a high-level group to tackle issues related to Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) takeover.

"The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and the implications for the region and the world. They unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport that resulted in many casualties. They emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context," the office said in a statement.

Modi and Michel agreed to continue discussing both bilateral and international issues, specifically developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have been effectively running Afghanistan since mid-August, when they captured the capital of Kabul. This development prompted most countries to begin evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff, as well as Afghan allies, using the Kabul airport. Last week, the airport and its surroundings were targeted by explosive devices. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.