UrduPoint.com

Modi Discusses Situation In Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:38 AM

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Tuesday the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, the prime minister's office said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Tuesday the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, the prime minister's office said.

Earlier in the day, an Indian government source told Sputnik that Modi had established a high-level group to tackle issues related to Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) takeover.

"The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and the implications for the region and the world. They unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport that resulted in many casualties. They emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context," the office said in a statement.

Modi and Michel agreed to continue discussing both bilateral and international issues, specifically developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have been effectively running Afghanistan since mid-August, when they captured the capital of Kabul. This development prompted most countries to begin evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff, as well as Afghan allies, using the Kabul airport. Last week, the airport and its surroundings were targeted by explosive devices. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Related Topics

India Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister World Russia Narendra Modi Government Airport

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

41 minutes ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

4 minutes ago
 17 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.