Modi Expected To Invite Putin To 21st Annual Bilateral Meeting At EEF - Indian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:49 PM

Modi Expected to Invite Putin to 21st Annual Bilateral Meeting at EEF - Indian Ambassador

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the 21st annual bilateral summit during their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Indian Ambassador to Russia Shri D

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the 21st annual bilateral summit during their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Indian Ambassador to Russia Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We expect the prime minister to extend the invitation for President Putin to visit India for the next annual summit that would be the 21st annual summit," the diplomat said.

"We also expect the prime minister to convey to President Putin that he will be attending the Victory Day celebrations in May 2020 in Moscow," Varma added.

