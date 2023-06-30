Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent attempted armed mutiny in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said,

"At the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens in connection with the events of June 24 of this year," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Modi also talked about bilateral cooperation, implementation of joint projects and trade.

"In addition, Narendra Modi informed (Putin) about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about the conflict in Ukraine.