Modi govt under fire: Youths come out against Modi, Amit Shah for Anti-Muslim law

(@fidahassanain)

According to Indian reports, at least six people died due to violent attack of Indian police on protesting citizens.

New Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) At least six people died and hundreds others injured in countrywide protests against Modi government and Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 –an Anti-Muslim law, here on Monday.

The protests have spread to every corner of India against the Modi government for discriminating law. The youths, especially the students of universities have come out against the Modi government . The movement against Indian government is getting momentum with every passing day and even the non-Muslims have joined the anti-Modi and Amit Shah movement across India.

On Sunday, police entered into the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Dehli and attacked on the students including the female students studying in the library and other areas of the university. Hundreds of students got injured in the library and on roads and many women hit in the bushes as police stormed the Jamia Millia University during violent protest against the new citizenship law.

"We thought Delhi is the safest place for students, and this is a central university. I thought the university is the safest place, nothing can happen to us. We cried all night. What is happening," Indian tv channels reported a woman this morning. She said she and many others were leaving the hostel.

“Now, I don’t’ feel myself safe anywhere in the country. I don’t know where I will go and get lynched and I don’t know if tomorrow my friends will be Indians,” said a non-Muslim female students.

According to Indian media, violence had engulfed parts of the country since the citizenship law -- meant to facilitate grant of citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living in India -- was passed.

“I’m not even Muslim but still I’m at the frontline from the day 1. Why? Because of wat has happened to my family,” said the female student, questioning the education system of the India that “What use is our education if we cannot stand by what is right,”.

Earlier, a strong protest was launched by the students of Jamia Millia in Dehli that led to clashes and fight between protesters and the police. Finally, the police entered Jamia campus without permission of the Vice-Chancellor and took around 100 students into custody who were released later at around 3: 30 am, the Indian media reported. Another woman student shouted at Modi government and police, saying that it was shocking scene everywhere when the police entered into the jamia campus.

They could hear sounds of a crackdown and windows were shaking. "I saw some boys with blood on them. The cops came inside and started shouting abuses. They asked everyone to move out," the student recounted, remembering that as she started towards her hostel building, she saw boys lying on the road, appearing unconscious.

"We were made to raise our hands up when we walked. Finally I reached my hostel. Then some boys came running to our hostel and said female policemen were coming in to beat us. I ran to some bushes nearby and hid there. Then finally I returned to my hostel. I saw many other boys with blood on their clothes," said the student.

The police entered the campus after a mob clashed with them and set fire to buses and two-wheelers during a protest march by Jamia students. Students have distanced themselves from the violence and the police say the mob may have comprised local thugs trying to create trouble.

According to an Indian TV, police police entered the university only after the violent mob went inside and started throwing stones. "We were checking from where these violent activities were taking place," he said.

The northeast parts of India is already under fire as curfew has been imposed there to bar citizens from holding protests against Modi government for passing Anti-Muslim law.