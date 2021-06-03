Modi, Harris Discuss Vaccine Supplies to Virus-Hit India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone on Thursday about COVID-19 vaccine supplies to India as part of the US strategy for global vaccine-sharing.

"I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India ..

. I also thanked her for the all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora," Modi tweeted.

They discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen vaccination cooperation between the two nations and outlooks for contributing jointly to post-pandemic global health and economic recovery.