Modi Instructs Officials to Work With Paris on Ukraine Peace Plan - Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed his officials to work with France on a joint plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Le Monde reported on Saturday, citing sources

The plan would be different from the ones already presented by China, African nations and other countries, the report said. France sees India as an important partner in the efforts to achieve a peace deal in Ukraine, it added.

The G20 summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10 is considered to be a crucial stage in these efforts regardless of the outcome of Ukraine's counteroffensive, the newspaper said, adding that Paris will seek to create a framework of the talks at the summit.

Earlier in the week, Modi went on a visit to Paris at French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. The Indian prime minister attended the Bastille Day parade in the French capital as a guest of honor and held meetings with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the head of the upper houses of the French parliament, Gerard Larcher.

Following bilateral talks, Modi and Macron adopted a roadmap on cooperation between their countries until 2047.