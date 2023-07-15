Open Menu

Modi Instructs Officials To Work With Paris On Ukraine Peace Plan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Modi Instructs Officials to Work With Paris on Ukraine Peace Plan - Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed his officials to work with France on a joint plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Le Monde reported on Saturday, citing sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed his officials to work with France on a joint plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Le Monde reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The plan would be different from the ones already presented by China, African nations and other countries, the report said. France sees India as an important partner in the efforts to achieve a peace deal in Ukraine, it added.

The G20 summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10 is considered to be a crucial stage in these efforts regardless of the outcome of Ukraine's counteroffensive, the newspaper said, adding that Paris will seek to create a framework of the talks at the summit.

Earlier in the week, Modi went on a visit to Paris at French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. The Indian prime minister attended the Bastille Day parade in the French capital as a guest of honor and held meetings with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the head of the upper houses of the French parliament, Gerard Larcher.

Following bilateral talks, Modi and Macron adopted a roadmap on cooperation between their countries until 2047.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Ukraine China Parliament Narendra Modi France Visit Paris New Delhi September From

Recent Stories

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

12 minutes ago
 Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman C ..

Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman City, Killing Civilians - Repor ..

4 minutes ago
 Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

4 minutes ago
 DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharr ..

DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharram processions

5 minutes ago
 England star Rice completes British record transfe ..

England star Rice completes British record transfer to Arsenal

11 minutes ago
 LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

11 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

43 minutes ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

43 minutes ago
 CDA actions against illegal water connection

CDA actions against illegal water connection

3 minutes ago
 PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Divis ..

ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Division

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World