Modi Invites Putin To Participate In 2020 Edition Of Moscow-New Delhi Summit In India

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

Modi Invites Putin to Participate in 2020 Edition of Moscow-New Delhi Summit in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend India in 2020 to participate in the 21st edition of the annual Russian-Indian summit, according to the joint statement issued after a bilateral summit

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend India in 2020 to participate in the 21st edition of the annual Russian-Indian summit, according to the joint statement issued after a bilateral summit.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, for the hospitable reception of him and his delegation in Vladivostok and has invited ... Putin to come to India next year to participate in the 21st edition of the annual Russian-Indian summit," the statement read.

The countries have also agreed to organize a cross-regional forum, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Putin told reporters after talks with Modi, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), that the latter had accepted the invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in May 2020 in Moscow.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF, which Russia's Vladivostok is hosting from September 4-6.

