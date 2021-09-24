UrduPoint.com

Modi Invites US Vice President To Visit India, Calls For Cooperation In Space

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Modi Invites US Vice President to Visit India, Calls for Cooperation in Space

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) During a meeting on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India and called for cooperation in emerging technologies and space between the countries.

"I extend to you a special invitation to visit India," Modi said during a joint press conference with Harris. "As far as the new and emerging technologies are concerned, and space, these are the areas of special interest for you, these are areas which are of interest to me and a special priority. These areas are where our cooperation is very important.

"

During the meeting, Harris underscored the importance of the two countries working together to maintain an open and free Indo-Pacific region while the Indian Prime Minister noted that both countries share geopolitical interests and democratic values.

The Indian Prime Minister is in the United States to take part in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the first in-person Quad summit on Friday alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Australia United Nations Narendra Modi Visit Japan United States Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.