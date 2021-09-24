Modi Invites US Vice President to Visit India, Calls for Cooperation in Space

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) During a meeting on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India and called for cooperation in emerging technologies and space between the countries.

"I extend to you a special invitation to visit India," Modi said during a joint press conference with Harris. "As far as the new and emerging technologies are concerned, and space, these are the areas of special interest for you, these are areas which are of interest to me and a special priority. These areas are where our cooperation is very important.

"

During the meeting, Harris underscored the importance of the two countries working together to maintain an open and free Indo-Pacific region while the Indian Prime Minister noted that both countries share geopolitical interests and democratic values.

The Indian Prime Minister is in the United States to take part in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the first in-person Quad summit on Friday alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.