Modi Lauds Biden's Commitment To Strengthening Indian-US Partnership

Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:47 PM





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US leader Joe Biden's support for deeper Indian-US partnership, as he received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New Delhi.

"Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Blinken is the third high-ranking official of the Biden administration to visit New Delhi.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin paid a visit to the Indian capital in March, and special envoy on climate change John Kerry did so in April.

The top US diplomat arrived in India on Tuesday for his first visit since assuming the position. Blinken also met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to discuss supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, regional security amid turmoil in Afghanistan, as well as India's human rights record.

