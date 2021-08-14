Modi Launches Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India in Bid to Phase Out Polluting Vehicles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, and said that the policy would help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles.

"The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth & start-ups to join this programme," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister added that his government was taking numerous steps to boost green and clean mobility, focusing on safety, quality, and following global standards.

"Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner.

Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy & bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible," Modi said in another tweet.

Upon its implementation in April 1, 2023 for heavy commercial vehicles, and June 1, 2024 for other vehicles, the policy shall mandate all vehicles to be brought in for compliance testing.

According to the policy, private passenger vehicles have a registration life of 15 years, and 10 years for commercial vehicles, after which they become more polluting. Subsequently, all vehicles must undergo an emissions test once their registration cycle is over. If a vehicle fails the test, it will not be issued a renewal certificate.