Open Menu

Modi Meets Zelensky On Historic Ukraine Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Modi meets Zelensky on historic Ukraine visit

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenksy on a historic visit to Kyiv on Friday, where he is pushing for a solution to end more than two years of war with Russia.

Modi embraced Zelensky -- who looked visibly emotional -- at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, in the first-ever visit by an Indian premier to Ukraine.

The Indian leader is casting himself as a possible peacemaker between Moscow and Kyiv.

But his visit comes at a dramatic moment in the two-and-a-half-year war, with a diplomatic settlement appearing more elusive than ever.

Kyiv's forces are mounting a major incursion into Russia's Kursk region while Moscow's army is advancing in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have seized a swathe of towns and villages in recent weeks.

"No problem can be resolved on a battlefield," Modi said in Poland on Wednesday before heading to Ukraine.

India, he said, supports "dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible."

But it is unclear if Modi could be an effective dealmaker.

The 73-year-old has good relations with Russia, and met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July.

He was criticised for hugging Putin during that visit, hours after a Russian strike on a Kyiv children's hospital.

At the time, Zelensky called it a "devastating blow" to peace efforts.

The Ukrainian leader on Friday said he and Modi had together "honoured the memory of children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression."

"Children of every country deserve to be safe. We must make it possible," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Narendra Modi Visit Kursk Vladimir Putin Poland July Post

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World