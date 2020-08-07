UrduPoint.com
Modi Offers Condolences To Families Of Kerala Landslide Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Modi Offers Condolences to Families of Kerala Landslide Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in a landslide that took place in the southern state of Kerala.

Earlier in the day, the landslide caused by torrential rains killed at least 15 in Kerala's Idukki district. About 50 remain buried under the rubble.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected," Modi tweeted.

Monsoon seasons, which run from June to September, cause considerable damage every year in India due to severe floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

