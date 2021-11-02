Modi Pledges India Will Reach Net Zero Emissions Target by 2070

(@FahadShabbir)

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) India will achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 and meet half of its energy needs using renewable energy sources by 2030, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

To begin with, the prime minister noted that India would reach the target of receiving 500 gigawatts from non-fossil energy sources by 2030.

"Secondly, India will meet 50% of its energy needs using renewable energy sources by 2030. Thirdly, India will reduce the total projected volume of carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from today by 2030. Fourth, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45% by 2030.

And fifth, by 2070, India will reach a net zero target," Modi said, addressing the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

The Indian leader also pointed to the need to increase funding to combat climate change, adding that, so far, pledges to do so have turned out to be empty.

"India expects developed countries to provide climate finance in the amount of $1 trillion in the very near future," Modi added.

From October 31 to November 12, Glasgow is hosting the COP26, which gathers world leaders and other high-ranking officials, experts and activists to address issues pertaining to climate change, including global warming.