UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Pledges To 'Work Closer' With Quad Partners To Advance Shared Values In Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:53 PM

Modi Pledges to 'Work Closer' With Quad Partners to Advance Shared Values in Region

India will cooperate closely with Australia, India, Japan and the US, its Quad format partners, in advancing shared democratic values in order to establish peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the first Quad Summit on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) India will cooperate closely with Australia, India, Japan and the US, its Quad format partners, in advancing shared democratic values in order to establish peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the first Quad Summit on Friday.

"We are united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific ... We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values and promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, " Modi said.

He stressed that the Quad's agenda covers such important topics as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies, making it "a force for global good." Modi also called the new cooperation format "an important pillar of stability in the region."

At the first virtual Quad summit Modi was joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss shared interests and regional security issues.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Narendra Modi Japan

Recent Stories

Iranian Cargo Ship Subjected to 'Terrorist Attack' ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Vaccination to Be Key Driver to Global ..

2 minutes ago

Bangash congratulates newly elected Senate Chairma ..

2 minutes ago

India cannot be militarily superior to western, no ..

7 minutes ago

Tanzania PM denies absent president is ill

7 minutes ago

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.