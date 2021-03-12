Modi Pledges to 'Work Closer' With Quad Partners to Advance Shared Values in Region

India will cooperate closely with Australia, India, Japan and the US, its Quad format partners, in advancing shared democratic values in order to establish peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address at the first Quad Summit on Friday

"We are united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific ... We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values and promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, " Modi said.

He stressed that the Quad's agenda covers such important topics as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies, making it "a force for global good." Modi also called the new cooperation format "an important pillar of stability in the region."

At the first virtual Quad summit Modi was joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss shared interests and regional security issues.