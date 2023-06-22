UrduPoint.com

Modi Presents Indian-US Education Development Plan In Washington - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Modi Presents Indian-US Education Development Plan in Washington - New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with US President Joe Biden in Washington and presented a development plan on bilateral cooperation in the field of education, including exchange of qualified staff, mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications and others, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister's 5-point proposals for energising India-USA collaboration in education and research center: integrated approach bringing together government, industry and academia, encouraging exchange of teachers & students, organising Hackatons on various subjects between the two countries, mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications, encouraging visits of people associated with education and research," the infographics tweeted by Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Modi said that there had been a variety of steps taken by India to promote education, professional development and innovation and praised ongoing bilateral academic exchanges and cooperation between Indian-US academic and research ecosystems, according to the foreign ministry.

Modi's visit started in New York, where the Indian prime minister attended the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the UN Headquarters. Now the Indian prime minister is in Washington.

India and the United States are cooperating in multiple sectors, including science, technology, education, health, defense and security, Modi said ahead of the visit, adding that his discussions with Biden and other top-ranking US officials were expected to contribute to consolidation of the cooperation between the two countries, in bilateral format, as well as on multilateral forums.

