Modi, Putin May Meet in 2021 If Epidemiological Situation Allows - Indian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi may take place in 2021 as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Monday.

"There is no time frame for a personal meeting set yet, this will all depend on the situation," Varma said.

The ambassador recalled that there is an arrangement between Russia and India that the visit and a personal high-level meeting will take place this year, as soon as the situation with coronavirus allows.

In December, the Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said that Putin's visit to India, initially scheduled for late 2020, may be arranged in the first six months of 2021. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the pandemic did not have a negative impact on the intensity of the Russian-Indian political and economic dialogue.