A protest demonstration held in Kabul on Wednesday condemned the ongoing brutalities of Modi regime against Muslims and demanded the Afghan government to discontinue diplomatic ties with India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A protest demonstration held in Kabul on Wednesday condemned the ongoing brutalities of Modi regime against Muslims and demanded the Afghan government to discontinue diplomatic ties with India.

Participants of the protest, which was held along lane 14, the road leads to Indian Embassy, at Wazir Akbar Khan area in Kabul were carrying banners in support of the oppressed Indian Muslims.

According to the information reaching here, speakers of the protest highlighted the Indian atrocities against Muslims as well as dismantling of holy mosques, and demanded the Afghan government to discontinue diplomatic ties with India.

Afghan police and officials of Afghan Intelligence Agency NDS (National Directorate of Security) kept interfering to stop the participants from attending the protest.

Initial place of the protest was in front of Indian visa section, located at Shar e Naw Kabul but due to police and NDS interference, the protest was shifted to Wazir Akbar Khan.