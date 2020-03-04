UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Regime's Brutalities Against Indian Muslims Protested In Kabul

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

Modi regime's brutalities against Indian Muslims protested in Kabul

A protest demonstration held in Kabul on Wednesday condemned the ongoing brutalities of Modi regime against Muslims and demanded the Afghan government to discontinue diplomatic ties with India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A protest demonstration held in Kabul on Wednesday condemned the ongoing brutalities of Modi regime against Muslims and demanded the Afghan government to discontinue diplomatic ties with India.

Participants of the protest, which was held along lane 14, the road leads to Indian Embassy, at Wazir Akbar Khan area in Kabul were carrying banners in support of the oppressed Indian Muslims.

According to the information reaching here, speakers of the protest highlighted the Indian atrocities against Muslims as well as dismantling of holy mosques, and demanded the Afghan government to discontinue diplomatic ties with India.

Afghan police and officials of Afghan Intelligence Agency NDS (National Directorate of Security) kept interfering to stop the participants from attending the protest.

Initial place of the protest was in front of Indian visa section, located at Shar e Naw Kabul but due to police and NDS interference, the protest was shifted to Wazir Akbar Khan.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Kabul Protest Police Road Shar Visa Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

16 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

31 minutes ago

Talks to promote UAE-Pakistan collaboration on hou ..

46 minutes ago

Insights into new airport security technologies wi ..

46 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing GPSSA Direc ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.