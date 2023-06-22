Modi Says India 'Completely Ready' to Help Restore Peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) India is prepared to contribute in any way to achieve a peace plan in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolution of dispute through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said during a press conference alongside President Joe Biden. "We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace."