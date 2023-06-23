Modi Says Joint Production of Jet Engines With GE a 'Landmark' Step

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) General Electric's decision to jointly produce F414 fighter jet engines in India represents a landmark agreement for India-US relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"We have transitioned today to a relationship involving the transfer of technology, co-development and co-production. The decision taken by General Electric to manufacture engines in India through the transfer of technology is a landmark agreement," Modi said during a press briefing following his in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Modi added that the agreement will open up new job opportunities in both countries and will give the bilateral defense cooperation a "new character in the times to come."

Earlier on Thursday, a US official confirmed that General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an export license agreement and memorandum of understanding to jointly produce F414 jet engines in India, which are used in the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets.