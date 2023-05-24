Modi Says Met With Albanese to Discuss Success of India-Australia Strategic Partnership

Moscow (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday and discussed the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Today, in my meeting with Prime Minister Albanese, we talked about taking India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to greater heights in the next decade. We discussed in detail the possibilities of cooperation in new areas," Modi said in a statement released by his office.

Modi and Albanese had constructive discussions on strengthening strategic cooperation in mining and critical minerals and identified concrete areas for cooperation in renewable energy, the statement read.

The two also discussed defense and security cooperation and welcomed the signing of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) between India and Australia.

"Today, the migration and mobility partnership agreement was signed. This will further strengthen our living bridge. To deepen our ever-growing relationship, as I announced yesterday, we will soon open a new Indian Consulate in Brisbane, just as Australia has announced opening a new Consulate in Bengaluru," the statement added.

India and Australia upgraded their bilateral ties from the Strategic Partnership to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020.