Modi Says No Chinese Troops Remain on Indian Soil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation on Friday that national armed forces were in full control of India's side of the disputed Himalayan border it shares with China.

"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured," he said in a statement published on his website.

A bloody brawl erupted on Monday at the unmarked border in the high-altitude Galwan Valley, leaving 20 Indian troops dead. The two regional powers have blamed each other for provoking the clash.

Modi said that the army had been given a free hand to "take necessary steps," although he added that his government had also used diplomatic channels to convey its position to Beijing.