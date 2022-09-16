Modi Says Talked to Putin About Energy, Trade

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday about bilateral cooperation in a wide range of industries, from energy and trade to defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday about bilateral cooperation in a wide range of industries, from energy and trade to defense.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin.

We got the opportunity to discuss furthering India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defence and more. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues," he said on social media.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The gathering in the Uzbek city of Samarkand brought together heads of state and government from Russia, India, China, Turkey and Central Asia.