Modi Says Will Participate In BRICS Summit In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Modi Says Will Participate in BRICS Summit in South Africa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will participate in the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

"Pleased to speak with (South African) President Cyril Ramaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month," Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

