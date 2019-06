(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin meet with him on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, and also hold a trilateral meeting in the Russia-India-China format

Putin met with Modi on Thursday in Bishkek, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will take place.