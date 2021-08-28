Modi Talks Afghanistan With Italian Prime Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call with his Italian counterpart on Friday, focusing on a response to the militant takeover of Afghanistan.

"Spoke with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and discussed the need for a coordinated international response to recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed other important issues such as Climate Change, and our cooperation in G20," Modi tweeted.

Modi's office added that the sides strongly condemned the deadly Thursday attack outside the Kabul airport, stressing the need to ensure the safe evacuation of those left behind.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan," the statement read.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban militant group (banned as terrorists in Russia) after it captured Kabul on August 15. Militants control all border crossing points and promise to shut airlift from Kabul for departing foreign forces after the August 31 deadline.