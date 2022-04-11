UrduPoint.com

Modi Tells Biden He Suggested Direct Talks Between Putin, Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Joe Biden on Monday he has suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they have directs talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

"I spoke several times on the phones to the presidents of both Ukraine and Russia not only appealed for peace, but also suggested that there be direct talks between President Putin and the president of Ukraine," Modi said during a virtual meeting with Biden.

Modi added that he hopes negotiations between Russia and Ukraine lead to peace.

