Modi Tells Macron India Supports France In Fight Against Terrorism, Extremism - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Modi Tells Macron India Supports France in Fight Against Terrorism, Extremism - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone conversation on Monday that New Delhi stands with Paris in the fight against terrorism and extremism, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

In recent months, France has faced an uptick in terror attacks motivated by religious extremism, including the killing of a French school teacher, Samuel Paty, as well as a stabbing attack in a church in Nice.

"The Prime Minister conveyed to President Macron his condolences for the terror attacks in France, and reiterated India's full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism," the ministry said in a press release.

In addition, Modi and Macron discussed bilateral relations, cooperation on accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines, post-pandemic economic recovery, defense cooperation and other issues.

More Stories From World

