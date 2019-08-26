Modi Tells Trump Kashmir Issue Remains One Concerning Only India, Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The decades-long territorial dispute over the Kashmir region remains a bilateral issue concerning only India and Pakistan Narendra Modi said on Monday at a joint press conference after talks with US President Donald Trump

The two leaders met in the French resort town of Biarritz on the sidelines of the G7 summit, a three-day event that ends later on Monday.

"There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don't want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally," Modi said, as cited by India's NDTV news outlet, in reference to Kashmir.

Trump, in turn, expressed confidence that New Delhi and Islamabad were capable of resolving the matter on their own, a statement that goes against his previous claims that the United States could potentially mediate the Kashmir dispute.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability in the region has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

The situation around Kashmir escalated on August 5 when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree that revoked the Article 370 of the constitution, which had ensured the special status of India's Jammu and Kashmir state.

In response, Pakistan, which administers a portion of the disputed Muslim-majority region, vowed to do what it takes to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and, more recently, promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.