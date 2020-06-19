Modi to Convene Party Heads to Discuss India-China Border Tensions on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with heads of the country's political parties, including the opposition, to discuss the escalation of tensions in the disputed area on the border with China.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. (11:30 GMT) and be held via video conferencing.

The meeting is expected to be focused on the progressive escalation of tensions along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates India's and China's territories in the Himalayas.

China has strongly opposed to India unilaterally incorporating the disputed area into its Ladakh region.

The past several weeks saw tensions in the disputed area progressively escalate and reach peak in a face-off this past Monday that left 20 Indian soldiers killed and, according to Indian media, more than 40 Chinese soldiers killed or injured. Beijing has not confirmed the information on Chinese casualties.