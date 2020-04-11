Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown on nearly 1.4 billion people after a meeting with chief ministers of the states and territories of India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown on nearly 1.4 billion people after a meeting with chief ministers of the states and territories of India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early.

If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost," Kjriwal wrote on twitter.

The initial lockdown was scheduled to last until April 14 but the number of coronavirus cases in the country have continued their incremental rise, with over 1,000 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

The total number now stands at 7,600 with nearly 250 deaths as a result and 640 recoveries.

Modi is expected to deliver an address to the nation later on Saturday to describe the terms of the extended lockdown.