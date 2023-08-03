(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be traveling to South Africa on August 22-24 to attend the BRICS summit due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence, a government source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The source also said that BRICS members came to an agreement regarding the enlargement of the organization.

According to the source, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar or Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will represent India at the BRICS summit.