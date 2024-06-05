Modi Wins Again But Stumbles Over India's Jobs Crisis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presided over world-beating economic growth but chronically high unemployment rates played a key role in his surprise electoral setback this week.
Modi has overseen India's ascent to become the world's fastest-growing major economy, and its fifth largest, but the world's most populous country has a jobs crisis to match.
"The underlying economic distress of people in the unorganised sector impacted the election result," said economist Arun Kumar, who added that Modi's Hindu-nationalist appeal to voters fell short against the reality of money in the pocket.
Modi is readying for a third term in power, this time leading a coalition government after failing to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.
"Mr Modi's trump card was his emotional pitch to the Hindus.
.. trying to overcome the negativity around unemployment, inequality, price rises," Kumar said.
"That failed because people have reacted to their economic situation, their real issues."
IT services are the most visible part of India's modern economy and historically one of its biggest white-collar job creators, driving the expansion of the middle class.
However, a slowdown in the sector has seen hundreds of thousands of new graduates struggle to find work. The International Labour Organization, for example, estimated that 29 percent of India's young university graduates were unemployed in 2022.
Modi's government has drastically boosted infrastructure spending and convinced global giants such as Apple to make more of its iPhones in India.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From World
-
India's Modi in talks with allies after close election win5 minutes ago
-
Chinese commerce minister meets with Portuguese economy minister5 minutes ago
-
China felicitates India's National Democratic Alliance on election victory14 minutes ago
-
Eight students injured in school bus-truck collision in Myanmar's Yangon25 minutes ago
-
Biden in France to mark D-Day anniversary under Ukraine shadow25 minutes ago
-
Candidate for Germany's far-right AfD wounded in clash25 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka remains dedicated to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 204025 minutes ago
-
Europe's long-delayed Ariane 6 rocket set for July 9 launch35 minutes ago
-
Italy fines Meta over data use, account transparency45 minutes ago
-
Italy fines Meta over data use, account transparency45 minutes ago
-
Antonio Conte named new Napoli coach45 minutes ago
-
Modric set for international swan song at Euro 20241 hour ago