Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presided over world-beating economic growth but chronically high unemployment rates played a key role in his surprise electoral setback this week.

Modi has overseen India's ascent to become the world's fastest-growing major economy, and its fifth largest, but the world's most populous country has a jobs crisis to match.

"The underlying economic distress of people in the unorganised sector impacted the election result," said economist Arun Kumar, who added that Modi's Hindu-nationalist appeal to voters fell short against the reality of money in the pocket.

Modi is readying for a third term in power, this time leading a coalition government after failing to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.

"Mr Modi's trump card was his emotional pitch to the Hindus.

.. trying to overcome the negativity around unemployment, inequality, price rises," Kumar said.

"That failed because people have reacted to their economic situation, their real issues."

IT services are the most visible part of India's modern economy and historically one of its biggest white-collar job creators, driving the expansion of the middle class.

However, a slowdown in the sector has seen hundreds of thousands of new graduates struggle to find work. The International Labour Organization, for example, estimated that 29 percent of India's young university graduates were unemployed in 2022.

Modi's government has drastically boosted infrastructure spending and convinced global giants such as Apple to make more of its iPhones in India.