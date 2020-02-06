UrduPoint.com
Modi's Party Seeks To Unseat 'common Man' In Delhi Election

Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Modi's party seeks to unseat 'common man' in Delhi election

A diminutive former tax inspector is in the cross-hairs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party as it battles to take back power in Delhi state elections on Saturday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A diminutive former tax inspector is in the cross-hairs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party as it battles to take back power in Delhi state elections on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the sprawling capital of 20 million since 2015, is standing for re-election -- much to the chagrin of Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is reeling from protests and a faltering economy.

Despite being swept to a second term in national elections last year, the BJP has not run Delhi since 1998 and it has campaigned heavily to try and unseat Kejriwal, who has been giving Modi a run for his money in appealing to the city's poor.

Many ordinary voters see Kejriwal, 51, a co-founder of the Common Man Party, as "one of them", political strategist Amitabh Tiwari told AFP.

"He symbolises the power of the common man -- that the common man can also contest and win elections." The stakes are high for the BJP after it lost control of Maharashtra state, whose capital is Mumbai, late last year.

Economic growth is its slowest in six years, unemployment is high, inflation is accelerating and India has seen weeks of at-times violent demonstrations over a new citizenship law.

The law, making it easier for non-Muslim persecuted minorities to become Indian, has stoked suspicion that Modi wants to turn officially secular India into a Hindu nation, something he denies.

A poor showing in the capital this weekend would be another blow to the party -- and galvanise an opposition demoralised by last year's national election defeat.

If Kejriwal wins, he will have "shown a way of beating Modi", Mohan Guruswamy from the Centre for Policy Alternatives think-tank said.

"Geographically Delhi might not be big, but politically it is big. A defeat will be highly symbolic." Kejriwal's popularity in Delhi's teeming slums rivals that of Modi, 69, the son of a tea-seller who has carved out an image as a man of the people.

"Before Kejriwal came to power, most of our money went on electricity bills and we didn't receive proper water supply," said slum-dweller and mother-of-five Salatun, who survives on the meagre salary of her ragpicker husband.

"Now, both these problems have been solved. We hope that... Kejriwal comes back to power. It'll be great for us." - Popular heroes - Kejriwal and Modi have much in common.

Both swept away years of government by the grand old party of Indian politics, Congress, promising a new style free of corruption and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

Their parties are mass movements centred on their personalities, both have been the subject of films, both have doled out freebies to voters -- and promises from both have fallen short.

The difference though is that Modi's politics also carry a heavy dose of "Hindutva" -- hegemony for India's majority Hindus -- while Kejriwal's do not, analysts say.

