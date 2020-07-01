UrduPoint.com
Modi's Weibo Page Goes Blank After India Bans Chinese App Amid Border Row

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:56 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have quit the Weibo microblogging network after New Delhi banned dozens of Chinese popular apps following a deadly border stand-off in mid-June

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have quit the Weibo microblogging network after New Delhi banned dozens of Chinese popular apps following a deadly border stand-off in mid-June.

Modi joined Weibo in 2015 ahead of his visit to China.

Now all his 115 posts, profile picture and account information have been removed.

His last post on the platform was a 2020 Happy Chinese New Year wish.

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including Weibo, TikTok and WeChat, on Monday over activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed serious concerns over India's move, urging the neighbor country to respect rights of foreign investors, including Chinese companies.

