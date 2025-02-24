Modric stunner maintains Real Madrid title charge

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Luka Modric scored a brilliant goal from long range to help Real Madrid secure a 2-0 win against Girona on Sunday which took them back level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Vinicius Junior wrapped up the win late on as Carlo Ancelotti's side produced a solid display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, now third, both won on Saturday, the pressure was on for the champions in the extremely tight title race.

Madrid had not won in their prior three league games but flexed their muscles by thrashing Man City in the Champions League in midweek.

"It's a very important win, we have to stay in the fight," Modric told Real Madrid tv.

"We can't let our level slip and consider ourselves satisfied, we can still grow as a team."

The Croatian's goal was the highlight of the match.

"I was by myself, I controlled the ball, I hit it well and it went in," Modric added.

"I don't know if it's one of the most spectacular I've scored, it was really nice, it's always special to score at the Bernabeu."

Madrid were without suspended England international Jude Bellingham after his red card last weekend.

Last year's surprise title contenders Girona were hard for Madrid to break down but far less threatening in attack than at their fluent best.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved well from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius let a good attacking opportunity break down instead of looking for his French strike partner.

Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov should have struck for the visitors but blazed a good opportunity over the bar, snatching at his shot.

With the game trickling towards half-time, Modric sent Madrid ahead with a rocket from distance.

The 39-year-old midfielder controlled the ball after a corner was cleared into his path and hammered a superb strike beyond the helpless Gazzaniga.

"Modric is a gift for football, he should continue as long as he wants," Ancelotti told reporters.

"What he does, he does very well, we've been lucky to have a legend with us."

- 'Very, very happy' -

Madrid had further chances to extend their lead in the second half, with Vinicius clipping the crossbar with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Gazzaniga made a fine save to thwart Mbappe after the former Paris Saint-Germain star controlled a dropping ball brilliantly.

Eventually Mbappe fed Vinicius with a perfectly-weighted pass for the second goal, which the Brazilian brushed past the Girona goalkeeper.

Real Madrid have been engaged in a battle with Spanish officials in the past few weeks but with the exception of one moment where Rodrygo found his path blocked by the referee, they had nothing to complain about on a tranquil afternoon in the Spanish capital.

Some home fans whistled as players stood alongside a slogan reading "respect the referee, respect football" before the game.

David Alaba started for Los Blancos for the first time in over a year after a severe knee injury.

"It's very important win for us, we are very happy, it's a good moment for us," the Austrian defender told Real Madrid TV.

"I am very, very happy, after the injury, I was ready to start this game."

Real Madrid next face Real Sociedad away on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Girona coach Michel Sanchez said his side, 12th, were bound to struggle against the European champions.

"Real Madrid know every point is vital and coming here at this point of the season is hard," said Sanchez.

Earlier Athletic Bilbao hammered bottom side Real Valladolid 7-1 to stay on track for Champions League football next season.

Ernesto Valverde's side, fourth, were rampant at the San Mames with Spain star Nico Williams scoring twice in the win which took them four points clear of Villarreal in fifth.

Isco struck twice as Real Betis beat Getafe 2-1 to move seventh, although winger Antony was sent off for a foolish late tackle from behind.

The Brazilian, on loan from Manchester United, has enjoyed a strong start to life in Spain but needlessly felled Juan Iglesias after the ball had gone.

Antony will miss the visit of Real Madrid to Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium next weekend.