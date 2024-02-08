Open Menu

MoEI Reveals Details Of Federal Energy Management Regulation In Industrial Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MoEI reveals details of Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), revealed the details of the Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities that was recently approved by the UAE Cabinet to improve energy efficiency and sustainability of the industrial sector.

He pointed out that the Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities is the first of its kind to drive industry decisions towards investing in the best available technology and operational excellence in energy management to reduce consumption and emissions from the industrial sector. As a result, it will reduce energy demand in the industrial sector by 33% by 2050.

Moreover, the regulation will help improve air quality by 32%, as it will reduce CO2 emissions in the industrial sector, which is equivalent to around 63 Mt of CO2 by 2050. In addition, measures taken under the regulation will achieve financial savings of AED14 billion by 2050.

Al Olama said, "The move aligns with the UAE's steadfast commitment to sustainability and climate action. As evidenced by the extension of the Year of Sustainability to 2024, we strongly believe in the optimal use of energy as we shift to a sustainable green economy."

He added that the regulation is at the centre of the ministry's plans to help the industrial sector reach net zero through a proactive approach that relies on three main principles: Reducing energy consumption, enhancing dependency on clean energy solutions, and leveraging advanced technology that supports the growth of sustainable industries.

For his part, Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industry Accelerators Sector at the MoEI, said, "In line with the UAE's sustainable economic development plan and to enhance the involvement of all sectors in achieving sustainability and climate neutrality by 2050, government entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, are developing strategies and policies to drive the adoption of sustainability standards.

He noted that the Federal Regulation is a step forward for the growth of the national industrial sector and aligns with global best practices, particularly those related to energy efficiency.

Fadhel added that the regulation plays a key role in encouraging the industrial sector to rapidly reduce energy consumption and achieve the National Energy and Water Demand Side Management Programme 2050 objectives. The new regulation will support the ministry's objectives to decarbonise the sector in line with the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap target of 93% by 2050.

Related Topics

Technology Water UAE All From Government Cabinet Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World