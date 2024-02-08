MoEI Reveals Details Of Federal Energy Management Regulation In Industrial Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), revealed the details of the Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities that was recently approved by the UAE Cabinet to improve energy efficiency and sustainability of the industrial sector.
He pointed out that the Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities is the first of its kind to drive industry decisions towards investing in the best available technology and operational excellence in energy management to reduce consumption and emissions from the industrial sector. As a result, it will reduce energy demand in the industrial sector by 33% by 2050.
Moreover, the regulation will help improve air quality by 32%, as it will reduce CO2 emissions in the industrial sector, which is equivalent to around 63 Mt of CO2 by 2050. In addition, measures taken under the regulation will achieve financial savings of AED14 billion by 2050.
Al Olama said, "The move aligns with the UAE's steadfast commitment to sustainability and climate action. As evidenced by the extension of the Year of Sustainability to 2024, we strongly believe in the optimal use of energy as we shift to a sustainable green economy."
He added that the regulation is at the centre of the ministry's plans to help the industrial sector reach net zero through a proactive approach that relies on three main principles: Reducing energy consumption, enhancing dependency on clean energy solutions, and leveraging advanced technology that supports the growth of sustainable industries.
For his part, Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industry Accelerators Sector at the MoEI, said, "In line with the UAE's sustainable economic development plan and to enhance the involvement of all sectors in achieving sustainability and climate neutrality by 2050, government entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, are developing strategies and policies to drive the adoption of sustainability standards.
He noted that the Federal Regulation is a step forward for the growth of the national industrial sector and aligns with global best practices, particularly those related to energy efficiency.
Fadhel added that the regulation plays a key role in encouraging the industrial sector to rapidly reduce energy consumption and achieve the National Energy and Water Demand Side Management Programme 2050 objectives. The new regulation will support the ministry's objectives to decarbonise the sector in line with the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap target of 93% by 2050.
