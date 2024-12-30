Moeller wins super-G to record maiden World Cup victory

Bormio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Norwegian Fredrik Moeller registered his first World Cup victory on Sunday, winning the men's super-G at Bormio which will be the venue for the 2026 Olympics alpine ski events.

The 24-year-old -- who had finished fourth in the previous two super-G's -- was two tenths of a second faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria. Swiss racer Alexis Monney filled out the podium, 0.24sec off the pace.

Moeller's first World Cup triumph followed that in Saturday's downhill of Monney, who said it had been "a crazy weekend".

Moeller said he had not changed anything in his racing style.

"I always try to just ski the way I know I can and that paid off today," said Moeller.

"I did not expect at all to win today but I had two good Super-G races before this.

"I knew my speed was good and the skis felt good, boots, everything.

"So I knew I could just ski the way I know and that is a really, really good feeling."

Moeller said that, while he felt in good form, victory was far from his mind given the strength of the Swiss challenge.

"I had a pretty good feeling today but to come out with a win, possibly, I did not expect that," he said.

"The Swiss guys are always there.

"It is cool to keep them behind me for at least one day.

"I will try to do that the whole season."

Monney's compatriot Marco Odermatt never threatened to make it a hat-trick of super-G wins at Bormio, finishing fifth, 45 hundredths slower than the victor.

Odermatt consoled himself by saying the main thing was he had emerged from the weekend unscathed, having narrowly avoided crashing in Saturday's downhill.

He admitted he had never been at the races on Sunday.

"This was a tough race for me, I did not have a good feeling from the starting gate," said the 27-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion.

"I lost a lot of time in one section and was unable to find the speed at the bottom of the course to claw back the time."

Kriechmayer was delighted to make the top three -- his best result this term -- but said his ageing legs, he is 33, were finding it hard to compete with the younger generation.

"I am looking forward to the next races," he said.

"The new generation is pushing hard, they are always on the limit, if you are not skiing up to your limits from the top to the bottom, you can't beat them."

Swiss skier Gino Caviezel suffered a heavy fall and was taken away by helicopter.

"The first tests identified a dislocated shoulder, which was put back in place, as well as a knee injury, which is still the subject of examinations," indicated Swiss Ski.

The 32-year-old was repatriated to Switzerland, his team said, with his season now in doubt.

Caviezel's mishap followed that of French skier Cyprien Sarrazin, who underwent surgery for cranial injuries suffered in a harrowing crash on Friday.

The 30-year-old Sarrazin was airlifted to hospital and went under the knife to treat a subdural haematoma after he slammed into the snow and slid into protective netting while training for the races.