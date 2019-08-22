Mogherini, Georgian Foreign Minister Discuss Alleged Violations of South Ossetia Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday held talks with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, during which they discussed alleged "borderization" activities at the border between Georgia and the break-away region of South Ossetia, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

On August 8, the US State Department accused Russian-backed forces of initiating the "process of borderization at a village near a South Ossetia administrative boundary line." Georgian media reported that Russian border guards had on August 15 resumed setting up wire fences between Georgian Gugutiantkari village and South Ossetian Disevi village, separating houses of two Georgian families. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Western and Georgian media of carrying out a deliberate media campaign timed to coincide with the 11th anniversary of the 2008 war between Georgia and Russia.

"Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, spoke this morning to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, David Zalkaliani.

They discussed the issue of the 'borderisation' activities in the vicinity of Gugutiantkari village," the statement said.

According to the statement, these wire fences cut off the free movement of people in the area and deprived them of access to water sources. Mogherini called for the termination of "borderization" activities and stressed that the European Union supported Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital, Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia the same year.