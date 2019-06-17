Mogherini Makes Universal Call for Restraint in Wake of Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman

(@FahadShabbir)

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has called on all sides to show maximum restraint following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and pledged to discuss the issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has called on all sides to show maximum restraint following the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and pledged to discuss the issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"You have seen that already in the last days, we have called for the maximum restraint. I think that of particular wisdom have been the words Secretary-General of the United Nations [Antonio] Guterres, when he says that the world cannot afford another crisis, especially in the area like that. For sure, we will discuss this with the ministers," Mogherini told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

When asked, whether the European Union feels any pressure from the United States, when it comes to assessing the situation around the attacks of oil tankers and Iran, Mogherini gave a negative reply.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States has claimed that Iran sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers, but this footage did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of attacking the tankers.

Iran has denied all the allegations.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempting to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation into the incident was made.