Mogherini Says Counts on von der Leyen to Enhance EU Defense Cooperation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Monday expressed hope that new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would support the enhancement of EU defense cooperation given her background as German defense minister.

"Our defense cooperation has advanced more than anyone would have imagined in the past. But our collective potential on defense issues is even greater and is still to be fulfilled. And I am sure that the new president of the Commission with her background will be the first one to push in that direction," Mogherini said.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed increasing investments in security by 40 percent in the 2021-2027 budget.

The bloc also endorsed the new European Defence Industrial Development Programme, aimed at funding the development of new and upgraded products and technologies. The program will be launched as part of the EU Defense Fund, set up in 2017 to coordinate EU nations' investments in defense, research and acquisition of new military technologies and equipment.

Von der Leyen is set to take office of European Commission chief on November 1, replacing Jean-Claude Juncker. Some critics of her nomination have reportedly branded it as a "backroom" deal between Germany and France.