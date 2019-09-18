Mogherini Tells Ghani Election 'Needed More Than Ever' Amid Stalled Afghan Peace Process

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini held phone talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday, during which she stressed that the upcoming national election was vital amid the stalled peace process in the country, according to the European External Action Service (EEAS).

First, Mogherini extended condolences over Tuesday's attack that targeted a pro-Ghani campaign meeting in the central Parwan province and killed at least 26 people. The president remained unharmed in the bomb blast. That same day, Kabul was rocked by a deadly explosion, with the Taliban reportedly claiming responsibility for both attacks. Ghani has since reaffirmed that the election will be held as planned.

"Following the setback in the US-Taliban talks and the intra-Afghan Dialogue, elections are needed more than ever. For this reason, Federica Mogherini expressed her hope that the presidential elections of 28 September will be held in a calm, fair and transparent manner," the EEAS said in a statement.

Having expressed regret over a halt in the US-Taliban talks, the EU foreign policy chief stressed that "direct peace talks" between Kabul and the movement "remain the only way forward towards lasting peace."

The tally of attacks rocking Afghanistan rises as the twice-delayed presidential election, scheduled for September 28, draws nearer. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.

Earlier in September, the escalation of violence prompted the United States to suspend its talks on a peace deal with the Taliban, which is set to envisage a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's counterterrorism assurances.