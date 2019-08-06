Mogherini to Visit Belarus in October - EU Envoy

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Belarus in October, the head of the bloc's delegation to this Eastern European country said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Belarus in October , the head of the bloc's delegation to this Eastern European country said on Tuesday.

Andrea Victorin said during a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas that she had discussed the date of Mogherini's visit with the foreign minister, Vladimir Makei.

She told local media that the trip was linked to the negotiations on an EU-Belarus visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreement, which the countries finalized this year and are expected to sign.