Mogherini to Visit Belarus in October - EU Envoy

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Belarus in October , the head of the bloc's delegation to this Eastern European country said on Tuesday.

Andrea Victorin said during a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas that she had discussed the date of Mogherini's visit with the foreign minister, Vladimir Makei.

She told local media that the trip was linked to the negotiations on an EU-Belarus visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreement, which the countries finalized this year and are expected to sign.

Meanwhile, a source in the EU institutions told Sputnik later in the day that the precise dates of Mogherini's visit to Belarus were not determined yet.

"As for your question, if and when there will be a visit for the announcement, we will do that," the source said, answering a question as to whether exact dates of the trip had been determined.

The source added that Brussels would shape its policy toward Minsk based on evaluation of steps made by Belarus on the path of respect for people's freedoms and rights and rule of law in the country.