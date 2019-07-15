Mogherini Urges EU to Implement Measures to Make Iran Return to JCPOA Compliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said Monday that the European Union needed to implement all measures that would make Iran return to its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said Monday that the European Union needed to implement all measures that would make Iran return to its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We must put all measures in place so that Iran can go back to the full compliance of the JCPOA agreement, as it has until a few weeks ago," Mogherini said at the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, an EU body responsible for the bloc's external action, in Brussels.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom reiterated the European Union's commitment to the Iranian nuclear deal and urged the bloc to support the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a special mechanism set up by the European Union to bypass US sanctions and trade with Iran.

"Today it is important that we repeat again that we stand by the JCPOA. We consider it an important deal. We demonstrate that we do what we can to support the INSTEX mechanism. We have investors who want to trade and invest in Iran.

We follow on our commitments in the deal," Wallstrom said.

Other topics discussed at the council meeting included Moldova's new government, migration and the Mercosur trade agreement, recently signed between the European Union and four South American countries.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend obligations under the deal and giving the other signatories � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

On July 7, as the deadline expired, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set in the JCPOA, adding that Tehran would go on gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments every 60 days.