UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bazoum Wins Niger's Presidential Runoff

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:38 PM

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

Former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate of Niger's ruling PNDS party, has won the presidential elections with 55.75 percent of the second-round vote, according to provisional figures published on Tuesday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate of Niger's ruling PNDS party, has won the presidential elections with 55.75 percent of the second-round vote, according to provisional figures published on Tuesday.

Opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane picked up 44.25 percent, Issaka Souna, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), said in an announcement attended by senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

"(These) results are provisional and must be put to the Constitutional Court for its assessment," Souna said.

Earlier, Ousmane's campaign manager, Falke Bacharou, said the results were an "electoral holdup" and urged the public to protest against it.

The elections, which were held on December 27 followed by a runoff on Sunday, have been showcased as the first democratic transition in the coup-prone Sahel state's history.

Bazoum, 60, who is outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou's right-hand man, picked up just over 39 percent of the vote in the first round.

Ousmane, 71, became the country's first democratically elected president in 1993, only to be toppled in a coup three years later.

He won just under 17 percent in the first round but gained pledges of support from a coalition of 18 opposition parties in the days before the runoffThe world's poorest nation according to the UN's development rankings for 189 countries, Niger is also struggling with jihadist insurgencies that have spilled over from Mali in the west and Nigeria in the southeast.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Interior Minister Vote Mali Man Niger Nigeria December Sunday From Century Insurance Comany Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

19 seconds ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

21 seconds ago

UK, France and Germany condemn Iran over UN inspec ..

24 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

26 minutes ago

ECP to be given EVM to resolve issue of rigging: C ..

28 minutes ago

Everton secure planning permission for 53,000-capa ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.