Mohamed bin Zayed receives the OIC Secretary General

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arabic Emirates Armed Forces, received, on Monday, 27/1/ 2020, at the Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

The two sides reviewed the conditions of the Islamic world, the role played by the OIC in promoting joint Islamic action and dealing with issues of concern to Islamic countries and peoples, and expressing the cultural and humanitarian message of the true Islamic faith, as well as some relevant regional and international issues.



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the UAE full support to the OIC, its unity and what it is doing to serve the Islamic world and its peoples.

On his part, the OIC Secretary General praised the role played by the UAE in supporting the OIC activities and mission to achieve its goals in promoting and strengthening the bonds of unity and solidarity among Muslim peoples and preserving the noble Islamic values of peace, compassion and tolerance.