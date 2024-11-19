Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion For Books, Inspiring Fans At SIBF 2024
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 19, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 November, 2024) :
Popular football icon Mohamed Salah took huge crowds at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in a journey through time from being only a young dreamer in Egypt to becoming one of the game's most celebrated players in the world.
He shared personal reflections on how reading has shaped his perspective on life and success.
“Not just one book, but many have influenced me,” he told the thousands who came to see him during his talk at the 43rd edition of SIBF on Sunday.
My favourites are novels, because life is seen from another perspective through novels,” he explained adding: “They educate you and help you interact with different societies.” Salah highlighted the importance of understanding diverse experiences, noting that this knowledge fosters empathy and enriches one’s outlook on life.
The Liverpool star emphasized that his passion for reading began during his early career, particularly when he joined Chelsea in 2014.
“I wasn’t doing very well at first. Instead of blaming circumstances, I started to seek knowledge and understand what successful people did,” he said.
This pursuit of knowledge became a driving force in his life, prompting him to explore topics like psychology and personal growth.
He elaborated on how reading has provided him with strength and motivation, enabling him to confront the pressures of elite sports.
“Culture is knowledge that comes with time,” he noted, encouraging fans to cultivate their own reading habits and learn from the experiences of others.
The event drew a diverse crowd, with fans from various nationalities lining up to catch a glimpse of their football hero.
The excitement was palpable as supporters donned Salah's jerseys and shouted his name, expressing their admiration and pride.
Born and raised in Egypt, Salah began his professional career at Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC before making his mark in Europe with clubs like Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma, ultimately joining Liverpool FC in 2017.
Over the years, his accomplishments have included Premier League, UEFA Champions League titles, PFA Player of the Year awards, Golden Boots, a Playmaker of the season Award and Puskas Award.
