Mohammad Zarif Cancels Participation In Next Week's Mediterranean Dialogues Conference In Rome

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif told Sputnik on Friday that he would not participate in the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED 2019) conference, which is due to take place in Rome next week

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif told Sputnik on Friday that he would not participate in the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED 2019) conference, which is due to take place in Rome next week.

Zarif was among high-level speakers announced by the organizers � the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies.

"Due to unexpected new commitments, I will not be able to come to Rome," Zarif said.

The conference will be attended by some 40 leaders, including heads of states and foreign ministers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is among the participants.

MED-2019 will be held in Rome from December 5-7. It will address the most pressing challenges of the Mediterranean and neighboring regions, in particular, the situation in Syria and Libya.

