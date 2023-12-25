MoHU completes preparations to launch the 3rd Hajj and Umrah services conference, Exhibition

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) has completed its preparations to launch the third edition of Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition 2024 (HUSCE), under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The event, scheduled to take place from January 8 to 11, 2024 at the Jeddah Superdome, is held in partnership with the Pilgrims Experience Program , as per the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The HUSCE is envisaged to bring together those interested in the Hajj and Umrah sector from inside and outside the Kingdom, whereas initiatives, products, services and projects will be reviewed, cooperation stimulated and solutions to challenges as well as innovation and creativity encouraged, investment in new solutions and technologies, and the quality of skills and competencies raised to reflect the development witnessed by the Hajj and Umrah sector in order to ameliorate the quality of services provided.

The HUSCE is a valuable opportunity to showcase and create opportunities for entities, Hajj missions, interested parties, service providers, entrepreneurs and companies, to build sustainable partnerships that contribute to improving the experience of pilgrims.

Through this qualitative and important event, the MoHU aims to enhance the competitiveness of entities and companies, and to invest the various energies and capabilities in the Hajj and Umrah sector, to achieve its goals in raising the quality of services and options provided, as per the interest of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the pilgrims.

A host of discussion panels is set to be presented during the official sessions, including housing, logistics services, health care, transportation, subsistence, technology and artificial intelligence, water and energy solutions, and others that contribute to developing and raising the level of services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The ministry seeks to build an integrated and sustainable system that contributes to developing the experience of the pilgrims by benefiting from the ideas and visions of specialists from various relevant governmental and private agencies, anticipating future trends, developing opportunities for partnerships, agreements and initiatives, engaging innovators and entrepreneurs to enhance the quality of services provided, and reviewing the unremitting efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in enhancing the sustainability of the development of services provided to the pilgrims.

The number of visitors to last year's Hajj and Umrah conference hit more than 100,000, while the number of participating parties reached 360 government and private entities, in addition to concluding more than 200 agreements in the Hajj and Umrah sector, contributing to the event's winning the 15th session of Makkah Excellence Award branch of Hajj and Umrah services.